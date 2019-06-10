How to set a background picture on your Android or iOS smartphone

Unlike the mobile phones of old, the advent of smartphones has enabled users to not only access the web, apps and media, but also to fully customise their phone screens.

In most cases, people opt to “design” it to match their personality, hobbies or current mood. Typically, the best way to achieve this is by simply changing your smartphone’s home screen, or lock screen, or both.

And the great thing is, your options are limitless. Surely you can come up with something more interesting than the default?

Here's how to set your own background picture on your iOS or Android device,

On iOS:

There are two possible methods for setting a background picture on iOS devices:

Method One:

Go to 'Settings' and select the 'Wallpaper' option

Select 'Choose a new wallpaper.' You will then be given the option of selecting from the phones stored designs (dynamics and stills), or you can select a photo from your gallery.

Select 'Set' then choose either 'Set Lock Screen,' 'Set Home Screen' or 'Both.'

Method Two:

Go to the 'Photos' app and select the photo you want to use.

Click on the share icon on the lower left corner of the screen, then select 'Use as Wallpaper.'

Then choose to set the photo as either the lock screen, home screen or both.

If you do not have a photo you want to use in your gallery, just browse the web and find a photo that suits.

iOS users can also download apps from the App Store that provide a variety of designs for screen backgrounds.

On Android: