How to turn off "OK Google" Android voice search

Google voice search is a powerful feature of all the AI Assistant found in almost all Android-powered smartphones, allowing your device to carry out internet searches, call contacts, take photos, set an alarm, create a calendar event, make a note, the list goes on.

However, not everyone wants to use the voice-controlled feature for various reasons. Some don't like the idea of their smartphone listening to them, while others don't speak English that well and don't see the benefits of keeping the feature turned on.

Whatever the reason may be, here is a simple tutorial on how you can turn the feature off on your Android phone. The process is very simple and only takes a couple of seconds to complete.

Navigate to Settings

Tap the General tab

Under "Personal“ find "Language and Input“

Find "Google voice typing“ and tap the Settings button (cog icon)

Tap "Ok Google“ Detection

Under the "From the Google app“ option, move the slider to the left.

That's it, you have succesfully turned OK Google off.

In case you can't find the settings, there is another way: