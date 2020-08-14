How to use Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive or iCloud

Cloud storage was once a relatively niche field, but the market size has increased dramatically over the past few years. In 2020, users have access to a variety of cloud storage tools, including Google Drive, Apple iCloud, Microsoft OneDrive, and Dropbox. Cloud storage makes it easy to manage documents across multiple devices or within an organization.

In this article, we’ll cover the basics of cloud storage and how it can make your business more efficient. We’ll also outline helpful security tips to help keep your information safe. It’s important to be vigilant about your online security, and these cloud storage tools are reliable and secure ways to store and share your documents and data.

Finding the right service

The first thing to consider when looking for a new cloud storage service is whether it’s compatible with your hardware. Fortunately, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive all support the vast majority of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets running both iOS and Android.

However, Apple’s iCloud service comes with stricter requirements. There’s an excellent iCloud client available for Windows users, but no mobile app for Android devices. Apple users need to be running Yosemite or newer for computers and iOS 8 or newer for iOS devices. Sharing data between devices is the main benefit of cloud storage, so it’s critical to verify that the service will work for your organization.

Identify value

Free cloud storage is a great option in some cases, but there are good reasons to consider paying for a premium service. Paid applications typically offer higher storage limits and a wide range of additional benefits, depending on the service. Some are also available in larger bundles.

OneDrive, for example, is available as a standalone subscription, but it also comes with paid Microsoft 365 plans, starting at just $5 per user per month when paid annually. This is a convenient way to add several new cloud services to your existing practices for a relatively low price.

Optimize mobile security

Data breaches can take advantage of various security weaknesses, but phones and other mobile devices are clear targets. If your phone unlocks automatically, it would only take someone a few seconds to extract sensitive information.

Your organizational security is only as strong as its weakest link, so make sure to inform your team of the risks involved with mobile devices. Secondary security measures will prevent malicious actors from accessing someone’s data if their phone is lost or stolen.

Keep the most important files local

Adding a passcode will go a long way toward securing your phone, but the reality is that any data you put online could potentially be compromised. Even the most secure cloud storage tools can’t completely eliminate the risk of threats to your data.

Besides storing them locally, file encryption is the most effective method of securing documents. Different cloud storage tools provide different options and settings for file encryption. It’s especially important to increase security for files that contain private or personal information.

Enable two-factor authentication

While strong passwords can significantly improve your security, two-factor authentication is a critical addition to any organization’s security practices.

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, is an easy way to verify login attempts. 2FA systems generally send a code to the owner’s smartphone or tablet to make sure they’re the one who is trying to access the account. Most cloud storage platforms at least provide the option to enable two-factor authentication, so there’s no reason not to take advantage.

Make consistent backups

Along with security breaches, data loss is a notable risk for cloud storage users. Backing up files in a second location is a common-sense strategy, especially for information that you can’t afford to lose.

If you prefer cloud storage, you can simply use two different services to add a redundant layer of security. Google Photos, for example, will regularly sync information to make sure new files are safe. Of course, you can also store files on a local drive if you’d rather avoid keeping both versions online.

Monitor login history

Google Drive, Dropbox, and many other services give admins the ability to view login histories. Dropbox, for example, displays all current connections, along with the full list of devices that are approved to access your account.

Keeping tabs on your account history will help you identify unauthorized access and fix the problem quickly. Don’t forget to remove devices from your account when a user leaves your organization. Also, access to your files should always be provided on a need-to-know basis.

Consider app permissions

Just as authorized devices can gain access to your files, third-party apps may be able to view your information with the right permissions. OneDrive files, for example, might also be visible in Microsoft Office applications. Similarly, you might connect your Google Drive account to Slack for convenient sharing.

The simplest way to avoid any issues is to revoke permissions when they’re no longer needed. Leaving more access points than you need makes your business unnecessarily vulnerable to security threats. Major cloud storage providers have the option to view and manage app permissions.

Track your storage and mobile data allowances

Almost all cloud storage tools come with storage limits, depending on your specific subscription. Google Drive provides up to 15 GB of free storage, while free Dropbox users are limited to just 2 GB. You will need to upgrade your account in order to go beyond your storage limit.

On the other hand, it’s easy to forget that mobile data allowances can also lead to issues with cloud storage. Individuals and organizations typically use these services to share data between devices, including phones and tablets.

If you’re limited to a certain monthly bandwidth, make sure to take that into account when uploading to or downloading from your cloud storage account. You can always perform these operations via a Wi-Fi network to avoid any additional charges.

You shouldn’t lose any files if your cloud storage subscription renewal doesn’t go through. Dropbox, for example, automatically switches users to Basic accounts if there are any issues with their payment method. That said, losing premium features can be a major inconvenience for your business.

While files that are already stored in the cloud will remain, you may not be able to sync new files until you fix the problem with your subscription. Basically, when you switch to a new card, remember to update your payment information to avoid any issues.

Extra tips for finding the right cloud storage service

We asked Alex Fagioli, CEO of Tectrade, for additional tips to help you identify the right cloud storage tool for your business.

Look for easy integration

As with any IT decision, the first step in looking for a cloud storage service is analyzing your existing systems. This is particularly relevant for larger enterprises with hybrid infrastructures including data centers, private clouds, and other services, along with public cloud storage.

IT departments don’t always have anything beyond surface-level knowledge of their organization’s practices. Even if a cloud storage tool seems to provide unique features or amazing value, it’s crucial to understand how it will integrate with your current systems before making any final decisions.

Get more for your money

Providing excellent performance on a tight budget is a significant challenge for many IT departments, and cloud storage and backup services generally represent a small percentage of IT budgets (roughly 7%). This isn’t much money considering the key role that these platforms play in keeping information secure and accessible to everyone in the organization.

While many cloud storage services charge a set monthly rate for a given storage maximum, you may get a better value through a pay-as-you-go platform. This pricing model ensures that you only pay for the data you use. Furthermore, you’ll avoid the process of predicting your future storage needs by simply paying for whatever you have used at the end of the payment period.

Prioritize uptime

Cloud storage is often used to recover files that have been deleted or lost, but backup services can also help your organization get back to normal operations after going offline. Uptime is obviously a relevant factor for personal users, but it’s even more impactful for businesses that rely on data for their income.

With that in mind, you should always look for a provider that has the tools necessary to get your business running quickly. Efficient recovery is one of the most important factors to consider for a new cloud storage or backup service.