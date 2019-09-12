The best antivirus software in 2020

Today, the need for a great antivirus service is higher than ever, as more and more threats target businesses and consumers alike.

However, in a crowded market segment making the best choice of antivirus software can be a tricky challenge.

However, in a crowded market segment making the best choice of antivirus software can be a tricky challenge.

Best antivirus: the top 10 you can get today

Well rounded everyday protection

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 3 | Stand out features: Ransomware protection and remediation, privacy tools, optional VPN, Safepay

Password manager

Subscription includes frequent updates

Option for integrated VPN

Can be resource intensive

Online account requirement

Our top antivirus software pick is Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 that boast over 500 million users, and offers a full featured package.

Also, comparing test results, such as from leading antivirus testing labs like AV Test, and AV Comparatives, the Bitdefender antivirus products score high ratings.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 is easy to get up and running with a simple installation process. However, be aware that creating an online account, including an email address is required prior to the initial download and install.

This program does have some weaknesses which include only protecting three devices without additional licenses, although there are some competitor products only protect one device. Also, this program only works on Windows 10 devices. It is also resource intensive when running, which is a downside for older and less robust systems.

The annual subscription includes automatic upgrades throughout the year for $34.99. This keeps the program always up to date to meet the threats of the latest malware. Multi-year discounts are also available.

Smooth protection for your system

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 1 | Stand out features: Advanced privacy security, financial security, global civilian intelligence network

Stays up to date with latest malware threats

Lite on system resources

Affordable subscription

Unreliable browser extensions

Norton Antivirus Plus is the company's latest entry-level antivirus program. Norton has been around for ages, with a solid reputation earned over decades. Adding to the reputation, Norton offers decent value with its annual subscription costs.

Norton AntiVirus Plus offers quite a few customization options to control the settings. We also like the URL blocker that can protect from even acquiring the malware by protecting user by blocking visits to known malicious websites. The antivirus program is ever vigilant, and runs continuously, with scanning also available on demand.

Norton AntiVirus Plus also has their Norton Identity Safe, which is a password manager for the browser. However, some users have reported issues with this Chrome extension, including that the password manager randomly stops working, preventing Norton from taking the pole position in our rankings.

(Note that if you're reading this in the UK, the product is still know by its old name - Norton AntiVirus Basic. We understand that it will become known as Plus at some point in June 2019)

Easy to use antivirus protection

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Maximum devices covered: 3 | Stand out features: Browsing and banking protection, Family Rules, ransomware protection

User-friendly

Strong value

Mobile device finder

Has some false positives

Here is F-Secure Antivirus SAFE’s winning formula: start with strong antivirus software, and then include even more features to fully protect a user’s system. These tools include banking protection for the safest online shopping, and safety tools that are family centered. Another useful feature looking beyond your Windows computer is a locator for the loss of your Android or iOS mobile device, Additionally, if the device can’t be found, there is the option to remotely lock or delete it which at least keeps the data safe.

On AV-test’s analysis, they found that F-Secure Antivirus SAFE got a high score, although in some cases it was a little overly sensitive as they noted some false positives. However, the pluses include that it runs ‘resource lite,’ and has a easy to use, and simple interface.

The annual subscription of F-Secure Antivirus SAFE runs $34.99 for protection of up to 3 devices.

A solid security choice for all comers

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 5 | Stand out features: Automatic scans, drive-by cryptomining infection prevention, simplified security management

One of the best performing security packages

Supremely easy to use

Kaspersky's full suites offer better value

For those that seek more of just antivirus protection, and not a full security suite, tha, Kaspersky Anti-Virus is worth a serious look. A side benefit of this approach is that it keeps the cost more affordable, as this program is $29.99 for the annual subscription.

Rather than focusing on too many peripheral features, Kapersky Anti-Virus hones in on the basics of malware prevention and detection, and does them well indeed. Features include blocking of malicious URL’s via web filtering, antivirus scanning for threat removal and detection, and smart monitoring technology to find malware before it brings down your system.

Giving them credence, when tested, AV-Comparatives scored Kapersky Anti-Virus highly.

Strong antivirus protection

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 1 | Stand out features: Ransomware protection, advanced AI learning, email scam safeguarding, Pay Guard

Affordable pricing

Simple to use

Strong protection

Resource intensive

Slightly limiting options

Trend Micro Antivirus+ Security has a strong reputation for effective antivirus prevention, with expertise in spam and ransomware. It is also noted to be easy to use, and the major antivirus labs give it high marks in their testing suites.

The downside of seeking out every virus like nobody’s business is that it can be a little overly sensitive, with a higher number of false positives when compared to the competition. Furthermore, Trend Micro Antivirus+ Security runs slower and requires more resources than some other products, making this a less preferred choice for an older system.

The upside is that this program is worth the free 30-day trial to fully clean up your system, and see how your system performs with Trend Micro Antivirus+ Security. If you like what you seem then the cost is $29.95 for single device antivirus protection via an annual subscription.

A lightweight antivirus solution

Operating system: Windows and Mac | Maximum devices covered: 1 | Stand out features: Always-on security, identity protection, real-time anti-phishing, firewall monitor

Quite light on system resources

Super fast scans

Lacks testing data

A significant con is the major testing labs have not tested Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus for several years now. However, for those with an older system, and want antivirus software that runs lighter, should consider Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus. The annual subscription is an affordable $19.99 which protects a single device.

Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus takes the lighter approach to antivirus software. Their program is a teensy 2 MB download, and has no need for bulky signature updates, making this ideal for folks with a slower internet connection. A great plus of this small software, is that it runs really fast, and won’t bog even an older system down.

While the program is small, the protection is still plentiful, able to meet all the malware threats: ransomware, real time anti-phishing tech, identity security, while monitoring the firewall and network for attacks.

Antivirus software for the expert user

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 5 | Stand out features: Ransomware Shield, UEFI Scanner, Exploit Blocker, cloud powered scanning

Free trial

Cloud based scanning

UEFI scanner

Lacks extra features

ESET NOD32 Antivirus offers a free 30-day trial, and if it performs to your satisfaction, then the subscription costs $39.99 for the year of protection.

ESET NOD32 Antivirus is is a useful security suite that includes the features of real-time malware protection, excellent heuristic detection, an anti-ransomware layer, exploit protection, and URL filtering to block malicious websites. It also has modules for preventing attacks using PowerShell, defense against malicious scripts, a scanner for USB mass storage devices, and a UEFI scanner for protection during the boot process.

Other functions that are found in some antivirus suites such as a password manager, software firewall, file shredder and vulnerability scanner do not make the cut as ESET NOD32 Antivirus focuses more on core features.

Antivirus software from the Germans

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Android | Maximum devices covered: 1 | Stand out features: automatic scanning of USB sticks, hourly program updates, 24/7 English phone support

Phone support

Automatic inspection of USB flash drives

Updates hourly

Intensive on resources

G-Data Antivirus goes back to the mid-1980’s, and has enjoyed popularity in the European market, while being a relative newcomer to the antivirus market in the United States. Their entry level offering for antivirus software is G-Data Antivirus, and has quite a bit to recommend.

G-Data Antivirus in testing by independent labs gets high marks at detecting many types of viruses, although noted to be less of a superstar at malicious URL blocking. The list of pros is long, and includes online shopping and banking protection, hourly updates, protection from phishing emails with attachments, automatic USB flash memory inspection, and a 24/7 phone hotline for English support.

A con is the high system resource requirement, making this program more suitable for more powerful systems.

G-Data Antivirus has a cost of $29.95 for the annual subscription, and protects a single device.

A full protection suite

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 1 | Stand out features: Cloud-based scanning, secure shopping, game mode

24/7 tech support

Firewall included

Realtime protection

More complicated setup

Comodo Windows Antivirus’ more complicated setup makes this solution better suited for an expert user, rather than a newbie. The reward is that once this program is installed, it is very effective at virus detection, and then keeps them totally isolated with a feature called Auto Sandbox Technology.

An additional feature is the cloud based antivirus scanning which can detect the latest viruses from across the internet, and not rely on local virus signatures being up to date. Gamers will also appreciate the software’s Game Mode which makes sure that video games are not interrupted by antivirus software alerts.

Comodo Windows Antivirus costs $39.99 for the annual subscription. The higher cost can be easily justified by the expansive feature set.

The pro version kicks the free offering up a serious notch

Operating system: Windows only | Maximum devices covered: 1 | Stand out features: Wi-Fi inspector, browser cleanup, smart analytics virus detection

URL protection

Sandbox technology

Password manager

Expensive

Avast has a longstanding, and excellent reputation in the antivirus area, particularly for their free offering. However, it also has a paid offering, Avast Pro, which adds more protection, making it a worth considering to upgrade.

Avast Pro has additional features, such as sandboxing of suspicious files, protection from hijacking your DNS, Wi-Fi inspection against wireless poaching attacks, and browser cleanup for unwanted toolbars and malicious browser extensions. In case support is needed, there is convenient messaging from within the Avast Pro software.

A downside is that the paid version costs more than the free version, and we note that Avast Pro is more expensive than some other antivirus solutions. A single Windows PC subscription costs $49.99 yearly, but it can be tried for free for a full 30 days, and the option of multiyear discounts can make it more affordable.