One in ten of us are still using Windows 7

Roughly one in every ten people are still using Windows 7, an operating system (OS) that reached end-of-life almost a year ago. This is according to a new report from Which? based on a poll of 1,043 of its members.

According to the report, most people are reluctant to move onto newer versions of the operating system because they don’t want to pay to upgrade (30 percent). A significant portion (22 percent) found Windows 7 easier to use, compared to Windows 8, 8.1 or 10, while some said Windows 10 does not work on their devices.

The continuing popularity of Windows 7 is a problem because the OS hit end-of-life on January 14, 2020. That means Microsoft no longer supports the operating system with important security updates. As a result, if a new vulnerability is discovered, there is a real danger of it being exposed in the wild.

Essentially, people that decide not to upgrade are risking getting hacked and having their information stolen. However, there is a way to get Microsoft to patch up any newly found vulnerabilities for Windows 7 – by paying the company to do it. Experts are warning against it because these expenses can quickly add up and there is still no guarantee the OS will remain secure.