1password vs Bitwarden

Remembering your passwords was relatively straightforward when most people had only a handful of online accounts. But in 2020, internet users may need to sign into dozens of different websites, each with unique password requirements such as length, numbers, capital letters, or special characters.

Thus, it’s no surprise that more and more people are moving to password managers, which remove the need to remember multiple unique passwords. 1Password and Bitwarden are two of the most popular password managers, and both platforms offer everything that most users need to keep track of their passwords. In our comparison review, we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of each provider to help you determine which one is right for you or your business.

(Image credit: 1Password)

Features

Each application has deep tools for password generation and management. Regardless of which platform you choose, you’ll be able to sync passwords across all your devices, generate passwords for new accounts, and more. 1Password supports password recovery for up to 365 days, making it easier to avoid losing important information.

Furthermore, both providers use a master password to protect your account. While this improves security, it also removes the traditional “forgot your password” process that you may be accustomed to on other sites. You may be able to recover the account—by accessing a device that can sign in automatically, for example—but losing access is a real possibility if you forget your master password.

Neither 1Password nor Bitwarden is limited to passwords. You can enter other pieces of information, such as credit cards, notes, and contacts. These can also be securely shared with other users in your family or organization. Unfortunately, neither platform supports information sharing outside of its own family and team subscriptions.

Both 1Password and Bitwarden accept credit cards, identities, and secure notes in addition to passwords (Image credit: 1Password)

Performance

Bitwarden and 1Password are accessible online, but you can also download applications for a variety of devices. 1Password offers apps for Linux, Chrome OS, macOS 10.13 and later, iOS 12 and later, Windows 7 and later, and Android 5.0 Lollipop and later, along with a command line tool. Browser extensions are also available for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Brave.

Similarly, Bitwarden provides apps for Linux, Windows 7, 8, and 10, macOS 10.10 and later, iOS and Android, and command line, as well as browser extensions for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Vivaldi, Opera, Tor Browser, Microsoft Edge, and Brave.

Both platforms have straightforward interfaces, although 1Password looks slightly more modern. They also have similar functions. With 1Password, you can create individual vaults for different types of information (home and work, for example). Bitwarden’s folders serve the same purpose.

The Bitwarden design is relatively basic, and it didn’t expand to the size of the screen we were using (Image credit: Bitwarden)

Support

Each platform provides thorough responses to common questions and issues through the Help page. 1Password has separate articles for each application, along with a full section for teams and businesses.

The 1Password Help page has detailed information about various features and settings (Image credit: 1Password)

Additionally, both 1Password and Bitwarden have active community forums where you can get a more personalized response. If you’re using 1Password, you can contact the team directly via email or Twitter. Email support is available 24/7. Business subscribers get VIP support, and Enterprise users gain access to a dedicated account manager.

Bitwarden also states that premium users get priority support, but it doesn’t clarify the difference between regular and priority. Free members can still email the support team for help, which is surprisingly good service for non-paying users. Neither provider appears to offer phone or live chat support.

Pricing and plans

Both Bitwarden and 1Password offer separate subscriptions for individuals and businesses. That said, only Bitwarden provides free access. Free Bitwarden users can sync passwords to an unlimited number of devices, store an unlimited number of passwords, and generate new passwords when creating accounts.

Bitwarden’s free plan isn’t as robust as the paid options, but it still offers a decent set of features (Image credit: Bitwarden)

At $10 per year, Bitwarden Premium for individuals adds priority support, 1 GB of storage, and other features. You can add up to five family members to your account for just $1 per month.

Bitwarden is also free for organizations with one or two members. Businesses can subscribe to Teams for $2 per user per month or Enterprise for $3 per user per month. Teams subscribers get priority support, 1 GB of storage, support for up to five users, and more. Enterprise introduces user groups, enterprise policies, and directory link, among other features.

1Password offers a 30-day free trial rather than ongoing free access. Subscriptions cost $2.99 per month for individuals and $4.99 per month for families of up to five people. For organizations, the Teams plan costs $3.99 per user per month, while Business costs $7.99 per user per month. Both 1Password and Bitwarden offer custom Enterprise solutions for larger companies.

Verdict

Bitwarden and 1Password are two of the top password managers in 2020, and it’s tough to pick a clear winner when both options have so many features. Bitwarden’s free plan is hard to beat, and there are extensions for a wider range of browsers. Furthermore, Bitwarden is an open-source platform that’s substantially more affordable. On the other hand, 1Password looks slightly sleeker and offers a native app for Chrome OS.

With that in mind, the best option ultimately depends on what you’re looking for. We hope that this article gave you the information you need to identify the right password manager for you or your business.