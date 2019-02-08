2018 saw a drop in DDoS attacks

Kaspersky Lab has found that the number of DDoS attacks fell last year as hackers pursue more sophisticated forms of cyber-assault.

The company identified 13 per cent less distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks in 2018 compared to the same period last year. This decline is the result of companies and corporations getting a better understanding of the threat landscape, and engaging their defences better.

Hackers and internet trolls, as soon as they see that a company cannot be DDoS-ed, abandon their efforts and move on to other potential victims.

The bad news is – just because businesses are better at defending themselves, that doesn’t mean that cybercriminals are giving up. Instead, they’re coming up with new, creative and harder to tackle, DDoS attacks.

Shorter attacks, such as UDP flood attacks, are easier and cheaper. Longer, which ­are now floating up to the surface, are harder to achieve and more expensive. The report mentions HTTP misuse as one type of such attacks.

With that in mind, Kaspersky Lab says the length of DDoS attacks has more than doubled, from 95 minutes in Q1, to 218 minutes in Q4.

“Most simple DDoS attacks don’t achieve their aim. Because of this, cybercriminals aiming to benefit financially from these attacks only have two options. The first option is that they could divert the resources required for DDoS attacks towards other sources of revenue, such as cryptomining. Their second option is to improve their technical skills. Given this, we can anticipate that DDoS attacks will evolve in 2019 and it will become harder for companies to detect them and stay protected,” – comments David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

Image Credit: Profit_Image / Shutterstock