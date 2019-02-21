IoT attacks still posing a major threat to UK businesses

You wouldn't let a stranger sit inside your company, looking all suspicious and stuff, right? So why would you allow a shady device on your company network? You obviously shouldn't, but according to Forescout's latest report, almost half of 5.7 million businesses in the UK are doing just that, having unknown connected devices on their networks.

The report also says that it is witnessing a two per cent jump, or 110,000 more companies with unknown devices on their networks, compared to April last year.

A vast majority of CIOs and IT decision makers agree that a lack of visibility and control of the devices on their network poses a real risk to their security infrastructure. At the same time, 1.6 per cent of UK businesses admit they're not using any type of cybersecurity solution to protect themselves, their business or the data that they possess.

The icing on the cake comes as the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and operational technology (OT) devices connecting to corporate networks. More than two thirds of organisations say they now have more than 1,000 of such devices, and a fifth have said to have more than 10,000 internet-connected devices on their network.

“Our latest research shows that, despite various new regulatory benchmarks and many notable attacks on industry giants in the past twelve months, UK businesses are still painfully unaware of the huge threat vector that connected devices present,” commented Myles Bray, vice president of EMEA, Forescout.

“To properly protect themselves, it is imperative that organisations in the UK are able to not only identify, but also fully manage and control every single third-party device that accesses their network. One way in which they can achieve more comprehensive insights is by implementing a centralised management platform that can provide real-time device visibility and control for enterprises across all industries.”

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock