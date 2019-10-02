5G and digital transformation are the biggest worries for businesses today

Businesses in the UK worry that their digital transformation initiatives, as well as the use of 5G technologies, could open new doors for cybercriminals and place them at new unwanted risks.

This is according to a new report from Carbon Black, which polled 250 C-suite executives in the UK to find more than four fifths (88 per cent) of respondents share these fears.

While almost four in ten (38 per cent) expect digital transformation and 5G to offer cybercriminals more effective and more destructive methods to achieving their nefarious goals, just 11 per cent said they had no concerns whatsoever.

Analysing the report, Rick McElroy, Head of Security Strategy at Carbon Black said businesses seem to be adjusting to the “new normal” that is sustained and sophisticated cyberattacks.

“Greater awareness of external threats and compliance risks have also prompted businesses to become more proactive about managing cyber risks as they witness the financial and reputational impacts that breaches entail,” he said.

The report also says that 84 per cent of UK businesses suffered a data breach during the past 12 months, and that the same percentage also reported an increase in overall volume of those attacks.

While some argue that the attacks have grown more sophisticated, most agree – there is reputational damage to be sustained following an attack, as well as financial.

