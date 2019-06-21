5G can help start ups compete better

5G could give birth to a whole new wave of start-up businesses, who would leverage the technology to compete better against well-established players in the field.

This is according to a new report by Vodafone, released recently during the opening of the Vodafone Digital Innovation Hub at MediaCityUK, Salford. It says that 60 per cent of start-up leaders see 5G as a new weapon in their arsenal, while approximately the same number (58 per cent) expect the technology to enhance their competitiveness within 24 months.

More than half expect 5G to change the way they do business. And they’re waiting on that change quite eagerly – 60 per cent can’t wait, and 54 per cent are more excited about 5G than anything else in the enterprise tech industry. For a fifth, 5G is the ‘single biggest opportunity’.

Financial service organisations see 5G as a herald of major benefits – 71 per cent believe it will be the most helpful technology of all, while even more believe it could help smaller businesses compete with the big boys better.

Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK said: “5G will change the way we live our lives. The creation of cleaner, smarter cities, improved digital healthcare services, automated manufacturing and cloud-based gaming are just some of the areas that will receive a boost from 5G’s improved mobile data speeds, responsiveness and greater capacity. We are committed to helping entrepreneurial small businesses and start-ups take advantage of this technology by making it widely available across the UK. This is why we have ambitious 5G roll-out plans for 19 towns and cities this year and are the only UK company to offer 5G roaming this summer.”

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock