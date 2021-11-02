5G could play a critical role in the fight against climate change

Rolling out 5G connectivity across Europe would have the same effect on carbon emissions as removing 35 million petrol cars from European roads, a new report from Ericsson claims.

The “Connectivity and climate change” report, published recently by the communications giant, states that implementing 5G technology across four sectors with high CO2 emissions - power, transport, manufacturing, buildings - could save anywhere between 55 and 170 million tons of CO2 per year.

Adding 5G-powered sensors to the generation and deployment of renewable energy could cut down as much as 75 tons; adding them to trucks, 55 tons; adding them to factories, 35 tons, while adding them to buildings could save 5 tons.

The report also argues that at least 40 percent of the CO2 reduction solutions in Europe for the next ten years will rely on fixed-line and mobile connectivity. For example, renewable energy generators could reduce emissions across the continent by 550 metric tons, roughly 15% of all the emissions created by the continent in 2017.

Together with the savings created by using 5G in the four aforementioned sectors, Europe could cut down on CO2 emissions by almost 20 percent, compared to the 2017 benchmark.

To reap the potential benefits of 5G on the environment, Europe should move faster with the deployment of the tech, Ericsson concluded. At the end of 2020, 5G was available to barely 15 percent of the world’s population.