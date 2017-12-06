Intel demos facial recognition payments powered by 5G

Intel has shown off new facial recognition technology that shows how the service could potentially be used to make payments in the entertainment and retail industries.

Demoed by Intel and Foxconn, it uses Intel's Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) 5G, together with advanced facial-recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

"MEC and facial recognition systems used in smart retail can complete the payment authentication process within 0.03 seconds," Intel said.

"This reduces the risk of personal information leakage and credit card fraud. Facial recognition is expected to be introduced to a variety of industries as the means of payment authentication, without the need of cash or credit cards."

Intel said the MEC requires a couple of servers which would be installed at different locations, and the managed through a centralised MEC controller. Intel says the MEC would be accessible through wired and wireless networks, allowing for a higher margin of flexibility.

The demo was done on Asia Pacific Telecom’s mobile network.

"Wireless cameras can connect to the internet via small cell radio access nodes offered by Asia Pacific Telecom and transmit the captured image to the facial-recognition engine to be processed on the local MEC platform," Foxconn Technology Group corporate executive VP and Asia Pacific Telecom chair Fang-Ming Lu said. "The low-latency, high-speed computing and assessment capability allows the system to deliver the computing result in real time to achieve premium customer experience."

