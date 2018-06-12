5G is coming this year amid mobile data explosion

Europe could fall behind North America in the adoption of 5G technologies in half a decade, according to a new report by Ericsson.

The company's Ericsson Mobility Report says almost half of all mobile subscriptions in North America will be for 5G by the end of 2023.

In contrast, North East Asia will have 34 per cent and Western Europe 21 per cent.

Ericsson says forecast for cellular IoT connections has nearly doubled since November 2017, and is now expected to reach roughly 3.5 billion by 2023.

More than 60 cellular IoT networks have been launched worldwide since the last report, with North America focusing on logistics and fleet management, while the Chinese focused more on smart cities and agriculture.

By the time we hit 2023, we will reach 107 exabytes of mobile data traffic – a month. Ericsson says that basically means streaming full HD videos, for 10 hours.

5G will first be deployed in dense urban areas, and then for various industries.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, says: “2018 is the year 5G networks go commercial as well as for large-scale deployments of cellular IoT. These technologies promise new capabilities that will impact people’s lives and transform industries. This change will only come about through the combined efforts of industry players and regulators aligning on spectrum, standards and technology.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: O2