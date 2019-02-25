5G will be 15pc of total mobile market by 2025

If things go according to plan, 5G will account for 15 per cent of global mobile connections by 2025.

This is according to a new report by GSMA, published during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Called the Mobile Economy report, it says that South Korea and the United States will be followed by another 16 major markets all over the world, which will turn on their commercial 5G networks this year.

We’ll have 1.4 billion 5G connections by 2025. Aside accounting for 15 per cent of the global total, 5G will also account for 30 per cent of connections in markets such as China and Europe. In the United States, it is expected to account for roughly half of all connections.

When it comes to 4G, it will still grow in the time, hitting 60 per cent of global connections – up from 43 per cent we have had last year.

IoT will become a major factor, with 25 billion connections by 2025. Its global revenue will quadruple, hitting $1.1 trillion.

At the moment, mobile operators invest roughly $160 billion on expanding and upgrading their networks, every year.

“The arrival of 5G forms a major part of the world’s move towards an era of Intelligent Connectivity, which alongside developments in the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence, is poised to be a key driver of economic growth over the coming years,” said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA.

“While 5G will transform businesses and provide an array of exciting new services, mobile technology is also helping to close the connectivity gap. We will connect more than a billion new people to the mobile internet over the next few years, spurring adoption of mobile-based tools and solutions in areas such as agriculture, education and healthcare, which will improve livelihoods of people around the world.”

Image Credit: Uverse internet