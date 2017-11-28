5G will have a billion subscribers by 2023

5G networks will have more than a billion subscribers by 2023, new predictions have claimed.

The latest Ericsson Mobility Report claims that the first commercial 5G networks are expected to go live as soon as 2019, with major deployments coming a year later, with the US, South Korea, Japan and China the most likely early adopters.

By 2023, 5G will cover over a fifth of the world population, with deployment initially covering with dense urban areas.

This information goes hand in hand with how much mobile data is expected by that time. By 2023, Ericsson believes mobile data traffic will surge eight times, hitting 110 exabytes monthly. This is roughly 5.5 million years of HD video streaming.

All regions will increase their mobile data spend, with North America leading the way (7GB per month, per smartphone, by the end of 2017).

And speaking of video – it is seen as the number one fuel to mobile broadband traffic growth. Millennials are the one consuming most – they stream 2.5 times more than those older than 45.

Ericsson says high-res streaming is an emerging trend. These videos include 360-degree ones, which use four to five times as much bandwidth as standard videos.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock