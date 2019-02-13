600+ million accounts for sale on the Dark Web

More than 600 million hacked accounts from various services have gone on sale on a dark web marketplace.

According to The Register, someone who goes by the name gnosticplayers is selling 617 million accounts from MyFitnessPal, MyHeritage and Animoto, all of which reported earlier to being breached. Another website, which failed to report the breach – photography network 500px – was also on the list.

All the entries are being sold for bitcoin, with prices going between 0.189 and 0.436.

It's hard to tell what kind of data resides in these databases, but according to The Register, it's safe to assume we're talking about email addresses, passwords, location and similar data.

"Feel free to message me here on Dream Market to tell me what kind of data you're searching (crypto, gaming, or huge data sets", and I will list it here for sale right after," the listing on the profile says.

"Since I have a huge reserve of fresh data, I probably have what you need. If the data does not correspond to what the breach information specifies, do an escrow dispute. However, carefully read the listing of what you'll receive because if you purchase it you agree to receive the specified data."

As usual, users are advised to frequently change their passwords, not to reuse old ones and not to use one single password for multiple accounts. Most of these nuisances can be handled with a password manager.

Image source: Shutterstock/scyther5