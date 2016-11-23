64 per cent of London councils experienced data breaches

According to a Freedom of Information (F0I) request from the cloud security vendor Secure Cloudlink, 64 per cent of London boroughs have suffered a data breach over the course of the last four years.

Secure Cloudlink sent its request to all 32 London boroughs and the City of London authority to ascertain how they protect their data, with only Kensington & Chelsea and Hackney councils not willing to disclose any information. 21 out of the 31 respondents admitted that they had experienced a data breach within the last four years. Barnet, Camden, Croydon, Greenwich, Lambeth, Lewisham, Wandsworth, Westminster and the City of London all experienced a data breach during that time period.

Bexley, Bromley, Ealing, Enfield and Haringey councils did not experience any data breaches in the last four years. The FoI also revealed that no user accounts were hacked during the four-year period.

Secure Cloudlink's chairman Mark Leonard was taken aback by the “sheer number” of councils that were breached. The company's request has shed light on the fact that “the issue of security is more prevalent than ever.”

Leonard offered more details on the data breaches, saying: “There is a mass market for stolen data and hackers have become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics. Despite cybersecurity falling higher on the government's agenda, the issue persists. Organisations need to be endlessly diligent when it comes to putting the correct procedures in place to alleviate the growing security risks.”

Image Credit: Balefire / Shutterstock