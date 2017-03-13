80 per cent of CIOs planning big data projects this year

Out of 169 IT decision makers that were polled for Talend's new report, more than 80 per cent said they are planning at least one big data project this year. This is almost double the number we've seen in 2016, and just shows how comfortable organisations have become around big data.

For 26 per cent of respondents, real-time analytics are a top priority in 2017, followed by metadata and self-service data preparation. AI, machine learning and IoT are 'on the radar' of many CIOs, they rank significantly lower in importance this year.

But that doesn't mean they're not important. Quite the contrary. All the current projects, including real-time analytics, metadata management, and self-service data access, which together make up 70 per cent of projects for 2017, are actually the foundation for AI and machine learning projects to come in the future.

“Even today’s savviest digital leaders recognize that technology alone doesn’t make companies more data-driven,” said Ashley Stirrup, Talend’s chief marketing officer. “Instead, they understand the importance of blending the right people, processes, and technologies needed to increase the strategic value of their data. These leaders create a culture that views data as a strategic asset that should be infused into every step of a decision-making process. This discipline delivers the business agility needed to remain competitive in today’s marketplace.”

You can find out more about the report on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/wk1003mike