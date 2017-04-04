A new, 'mature' cyber espionage campaign uncovered

There is a new, global cyber espionage campaign, and this one demonstrates a 'new level of maturity'.

This is according to a new report by PwC and BAE, released after consultation with other cyber security experts, including the NCSC. The report claims this new cyber espionage campaign targets businesses, through managed services IT providers.

So basically, the group behind the attacks targets only a few, and through them –targets the many. The group behind the attacks is called APT10, and PwC believes only a small part of its total operation has been uncovered. There has been no talk whether or not the group is state-sponsored.

“The future of cyber defence lies beyond simple intelligence sharing, but in forging true collaboration between organisations in the public and private sector with the deep technical and innovative skills required to combat this type of threat,” commented Richard Horne, cyber security partner at PwC.

“This operation has demonstrated the importance of the recently established National Cyber Security Centre, set up for moments just like this. Operating alone, none of us would have joined the dots to uncover this new campaign of indirect attacks. Together we’ve been working to brief the global security community, managed service providers and known end victims to help prevent, detect and respond to these attacks.”

“New forms of attack require new ways of working to defend our society. Close working collaboration is key.”

Image source: Shutterstock/lolloj