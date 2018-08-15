A third of businesses still aren't GDPR compliant

Businesses are still struggling to become compliant with GDPR, risking huge fines in the process, new research has found.

A report by MarketingSignals polling more than 1,000 UK workers found 37 per cent of businesses are still not following GDPR.

More than a third (35 per cent) said they’re still sending newsletters without getting approval from the recipients. Another 31 per cent said they still keep data from those who haven’t agreed on it, and 27 per cent haven’t secured data in case of ransomware attacks. Another quarter (22 per cent) haven’t shortened their opt-out processes, and 14 per cent have hidden privacy-friendly choices.

To round it off, 17 per cent don’t know of the benefits of being GDPR-compliant. Tech workers are the worst culprits (42 per cent), followed by retailers (26 per cent).

“The research shows there are many ways that businesses are admitting to not following the newly enforced GDPR regulations," said Gareth Hoyle, managing director at MarketingSignals.com. "GDPR is the most fundamental change to ever happen to data privacy, so it is imperative that businesses follow this and complete the process as soon as possible."

“Businesses need to understand that acting responsibly and ethically with customer data is crucial to protect and enhance brand reputation and ensure customer trust. Not only this, but it will enhance the quality of data collected which is a good thing for UK businesses.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio