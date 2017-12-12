A third of IT workers want to switch jobs next year

A third of IT professionals will be looking to switch jobs within the next 12 months, new reports has claimed.

Research from Spiceworks found that of those hoping to change their working environment, three quarters (75 per cent) are looking for a higher salary, 70 per cent are interested in learning a new skill, and four in ten (39 per cent) are more inclined towards companies that place a higher priority on IT.

Seven per cent will be looking to kick off a new career as consultants, five per cent are quitting the industry altogether and two per cent will be looking to retire.

More than half of all IT pros surveyed for the report (51 per cent) expect a raise in the next 12 months, and 21 per cent expect a promotion. A quarter (24 per cent) expect things to stay exactly the same.

The survey also suggests that the younger the workforce, the bigger the desire for a change of environment. Among millennials, 36 per cent want to switch jobs. Gen X is looking at 32 per cent, and baby boomers – 23 per cent.

Generally speaking, the majority is satisfied, but feels underpaid. Millennials are paid roughly $50,000 a year, GenXs $65,000 a year, and baby boomers $70,000 a year.

“Although the majority of IT professionals are satisfied with their jobs, many also believe they should be making more money, and will take the initiative to find an employer who is willing to pay them what they’re worth in 2018,” said Peter Tsai, senior technology analyst at Spiceworks.

“Many IT professionals are also motivated to change jobs to advance their skills, particularly in cybersecurity. As data breaches and ransomware outbreaks continue to haunt businesses, IT professionals recognize there is high demand for skilled security professionals now, and in the years to come.”

