A third of Salesforce pros are looking for a new job

A third of Salesforce professionals probably won't be working at the same company in a year, according to a new report by Salesforce recruitment organisation Mason Frank. The report, which the company released at Dreamforce in San Francisco just recently, says 35 per cent of Salesforce professionals admitted the desire to switch, which is five per cent up compared to last year.

They're mostly interested in bigger pay checks (62 per cent), but also said this was the best way for them to get a promotion (60 per cent). More than half (55 per cent) wanted a fresh challenge, a third (38 per cent) said their current employer lacked leadership and vision, and another third (33 per cent) said they weren’t pleased with their work environment. Another third (32 per cent) were interested in working with Salesforce’s latest software and features.

Andy Mason, Senior Director at Mason Frank International, said: “Once again our annual salary survey has provided an amazing insight into the careers of Salesforce professionals. The printed copies of our report completely sold out at Dreamforce and we couldn’t have asked for better feedback from our presentations at the event. My thanks go out to everyone who contributed towards the salary survey.”

Mid-level Salesforce developer makes (£52,838) a year. You can check out how much you should be earning by downloading the full report from this link.

