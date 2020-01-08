Accenture buys Symantec's Cyber Security Services business

Global professional services company Accenture has bought Symantec's Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom, it was announced earlier this morning.

The sum paid for the acquisition was not disclosed.

Under the deal, Accenture will be buying Symantec's offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan and will keep more than 300 staff located in Mountain View, California.

Symantec's Cyber Security Services, which was acquired by Broadcom as part of a wider deal worth $10.7 billion, offer global threat monitoring and analysis.

"Becoming part of Accenture Security is a tremendous opportunity for our clients and our cyber-warriors around the globe, enabling us to fuse the unique services, capabilities, and solutions of two well-established companies to deliver the next generation of cybersecurity services," vice president and general manager of Symantec's Cyber Security Services business John Lionato said.

Prior to acquiring Symantec's cybersecurit arm, Accenture has acquired other cybersecurity businesses, including Deja vu Security, iDefense, Arismore, Maglan, Redcore, and FusionX. The company is seeing cybersecurity as an important front for businesses.

"Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical business imperatives for all organisations regardless of industry or geographic location," Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said.

"With the addition of Symantec's Cyber Security Services business, Accenture Security will offer one of the most comprehensive managed services for global businesses to detect and manage cybersecurity threats aimed at their companies."

The deal is expected to close before Q2 2020.