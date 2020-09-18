Accenture doubles down on its cloud business

Professional services company Accenture just announced a new unit tasked with helping clients move to the cloud and speed up digital transformation efforts.

The unit is called Accenture Cloud First and will be funded with a $3 billion investment over three years, which will go towards helping customers become “cloud first”.

Accenture refers to Cloud First as a multi-service group of 70,000 cloud pros that brings together the “full power and breadth of Accenture’s industry and technology capabilities”, as well as ecosystem partnerships.

The unit will also look to teach and upskill its clients’ employees, to make sure their cloud transformation efforts are swift and seamless.

It will integrate the company’s cloud expertise, deep industry and cross-industry insights, as well as data and Applied Intelligence capabilities.

The division will be led by Karthik Narain, who will also join the Global Management Committee. Prior to Accenture Cloud First, Narain served as the lead for Accenture Technology in North America.

“Covid-19 has created a new inflection point that requires every company to dramatically accelerate the move to the cloud as a foundation for digital transformation to build the resilience, new experiences and products, trust, speed and structural cost reduction that the ongoing health, economic and societal crisis demands — and that a better future for all requires,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO.

“Accenture Cloud First and our substantial investment demonstrate our commitment to delivering greater value to our clients when they need it most. Digital transformation requires cloud at scale, and post-Covid leadership requires that every business become a ‘cloud first’ business.”