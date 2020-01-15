Adobe patch fixes range of code execution vulnerabilities

Software giant Adobe has released its first security update of 2020, patching vulnerabilities that could result in the exposure of sensitive information if exploited.

As reported by ZDNet, vulnerabilities have been patched in Illustrator CC 2019 and Adobe Experience Manager as part of the firm’s regular security schedule.

Four vulnerabilities were discovered in Adobe Experience Manager versions 6.0 to 6.5, two of which are Reflected Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) bugs, considered important.

The vulnerabilities found in Illustrator, of which there were five, were deemed critical as they can allow for arbitrary code execution. If exploited, these bugs can allow an attacker to execute code on the target machine at will.

Adobe advises all users install the relevant updates as soon as possible in order to remedy potential issues.

This month’s round of patches is considered relatively light. In December, the software company patched seventeen code execution bugs classified as critical.