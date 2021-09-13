Adoption of emerging technologies held back by skills shortages

A lack of appropriately skilled workers is the number one factor hindering the adoption of new and emerging technology in business. But despite challenges, businesses are not backing down from tech investment, as they don’t want to be left behind by the competition.

A new report from analyst house Gartner shows that the talent shortage is the most significant adoption barrier to almost two-thirds (64 percent) of emerging technologies, up from just 4 percent a year ago.

According to the report, there are six major technology domains - compute infrastructure and platform services, network, security, digital workplace, IT automation, and storage and database - and the talent shortage is inhibiting adoption across the board.

“The ongoing push toward remote work and the acceleration of hiring plans in 2021 has exacerbated IT talent scarcity, especially for sourcing skills that enable cloud and edge, automation and continuous delivery,” said Yinuo Geng, Research Vice President at Gartner.

“As one example, of all the IT automation technologies profiled in the survey, only 20 percent of them have moved ahead in the adoption cycle since 2020. The issue of talent is to blame here.”

But IT leaders aren’t backing down. Of those surveyed, 58 percent have either increased their adoption of emerging technologies, or plan to do so. They expect new technologies to drive innovation and help with the post-pandemic recovery process.

“This indicates that organizations feel more comfortable directly deploying new technologies to accelerate growth, rather than relying on an extended observation period to develop the business case,” said Geng.

When it comes to post-pandemic recovery, resilience and improving critical IT infrastructure are top priorities for IT leaders this year. Consequently, they are prioritizing cloud deployments and security technologies.