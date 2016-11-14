AdultFriendFinder hacked, millions of accounts stolen

This is like Ashley Madison all over again. AdultFriendFinder, the adult dating and entertainment site, has been hacked, and more than 330 million accounts have been stolen. The company itself confirmed the breach, saying exactly 419 million accounts were taken, including those from Cams.com and Penthouse.com.

The worst part is – the company has such poor security practices that the data is easily decryptable. There is no mention of any financial data being stolen, like credit cards or anything similar, but information about if a user bought something or not is visible. Besides that, usernames, passwords, email addresses and dates of the last visit are all available. This is the second time in two years the company has been breached.

Last year, around four million accounts were compromised, and sensitive information revealed, like sexual preference and if someone was looking for a little action ‘on the side’.

"Over the past several weeks, FriendFinder has received a number of reports regarding potential security vulnerabilities from a variety of sources. Immediately upon learning this information, we took several steps to review the situation and bring in the right external partners to support our investigation," said Diana Ballou, vice president and senior counsel, to ZDNet in an email on Friday.

"While a number of these claims proved to be false extortion attempts, we did identify and fix a vulnerability that was related to the ability to access source code through an injection vulnerability," she said. "FriendFinder takes the security of its customer information seriously and will provide further updates as our investigation continues," she added.

Image source: Shutterstock/igor.stevanovic