Industrial giant Aebi Schmidt hit by ransomware

Aebi Schmidt, a multinational company that builds airport maintenance and road cleaning vehicles, has been hit by a major ransomware attack.

The media are reporting that the company’s operations around the world are being disrupted by a so far unknown type of ransomware.

A “number” of systems were paralysed, including those necessary for day-to-day operations. The company’s email servers also seem to be offline.

“I can confirm that the availability of other systems was or may still be limited, our specialists are still working on resolving the issue, the cause is not yet clear,” spokesperson Thomas Schiess confirmed via Facebook.

Ransomware is a type of malware which encrypts most of the data on a network, including data available on computers and cloud storage. It then demands ransom to be paid in cryptocurrency in exchange for the decryption key.

Cybersecurity experts warn against paying the ransom, because there is no guarantee the victim will get its data back. Also, there is no guarantee that the same company would not be attacked by a ransomware again in the future.

Instead, organisations should ensure their networks are secure, educate their employees not to download and run shady attachments, and should keep fresh backup copies of their crucial data in an offline storage.

Image Credit: Pixabay