After all this time, enterprises are still doing cybersecurity wrong

The main reason why so many organisations are suffering breaches and other forms of cyber-attacks is because they're not proactive, but reactive. They only opt for a cyber-security solution after already being hit, and they usually do it wrong.

This was concluded by NSFOCUS, a global network and application security provider, which recently said that 76 per cent of organisations suffered a breach in the last two years. In order to protect themselves, they go for stand-alone point solutions which fragment and silo security efforts, only adding to the frustration. In order to properly protect themselves, organisations should automate threat intelligence, eliminate silos with integrated defences, identify security blind spots, take an intelligent look across the network and, of course, install NSFOCUS’ Intelligence-Enabled Enterprise Security Platform.

“Cybercriminals have been trying to gain access to protected networks since the dawn of the Internet,” said Stephen Gates, Chief Research Intelligence Analyst at NSFOCUS. “In response, security teams implement counter-measures to try and keep them at bay – like anti-virus, DDoS defences, intrusion prevention systems, web application firewalls, and a host of other security technologies.

This segmented approach has led to visibility tools like log aggregators, SIEMs, and traffic analysers – but has proven to be a poor attempt to get a holistic look at the threat landscape. In reality, these solutions have created security silos that require specialised teams, and result in a limited, expensive and ineffective approach to security.”

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns