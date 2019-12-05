Aging technology is the biggest worry for many workers

IT technology is developing at a fast pace, and exciting as that may sound, many IT administrators in UK businesses are struggling to keep up. According to a new report by IT monitoring firm Paessler AG, almost two thirds of IT admin staff in the UK consider aging technology one of their biggest challenges.

Network connectivity issues, as well as shortages in server space, are also considered major headaches.

For most of them, stability and reliability are the two biggest demands when checking out new software, but also sets of features, user experience and obviously – price. For some of the respondents, stability and reliability are considered the most important factors.

Looking at frustrations, they’d love to have less of unexpected network errors, end-user problem reporting and shadow IT.

“Aging technology is an obvious bugbear within UK organisations and as IT staff are increasingly involved in business-level decisions, the infrastructure and software that is put in place need to reflect and support that,” commented Martin Hodgson, Country Manager UK and Ireland at Paessler AG.

“IT staff clearly don’t enjoy firefighting at work – a reliable monitoring solution not only prevents fires starting, it can help IT managers put them out before they spread.”

Businesses are in a rush to digitally transform and move their operations and data to the cloud. They believe digital transformation has huge benefits for both the business and the consumer, including cutting costs and improving productivity, as well as improving customer experience and data security.