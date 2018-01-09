Gartner - AI can be a game changer for personal devices

Your smartphone might soon know more about you than anyone else, thanks to a boost in AI technology.

New predictions from Gartner has to say in its latest report, in which it argues that AI is about to become a ‘game changer’ for personal devices.

"Emotion AI systems and affective computing are allowing everyday objects to detect, analyse, process and respond to people's emotional states and moods to provide better context and a more personalised experience," said Roberta Cozza, research director at Gartner. "To remain relevant, technology vendors must integrate AI into every aspect of their devices, or face marginalisation."

AI in smartphones is currently in its infancy, but Gartner believes that the “second wave” will add more value and a better overall user experience. The second wave will include educational software, video games, diagnostic software, athletic and health performance, and the autonomous car.

"Prototypes and commercial products already exist and adding emotional context by analysing data points from facial expressions, voice intonation and behavioural patterns will significantly enhance the user experience," said Ms. Cozza.

"Beyond smartphones and connected home devices, wearables and connected vehicles will collect, analyse and process users' emotional data via computer vision, audio or sensors capturing behavioural data to adapt or respond to a user's wants and needs."

Gartner also says wearables will change people’s lifestyles, device vendors will use third parties, and passwords will most likely be close to extinction.

Image Credit: Enzozo / Shutterstock