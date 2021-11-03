AI adopters report improvements in working culture

Businesses that deploy artificial intelligence (AI) can expect a significant boost to their working culture, a new report from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group claims.

Based on a survey of 2,197 managers from 106 countries and 28 industries, and complemented by 18 in-depth interviews with executives, the report states that the majority of firms saw improvements in collective learning, team morale and collaboration.

The report also says that cultural benefits also result in financial benefits; a rising tide lifts all boats, as the saying goes. Using artificial intelligence allows companies to re-think effectiveness, as thinking of new business objectives leads to new ways to measure performance, and new behaviors.

Businesses that reported AI-powered financial benefits are ten times more likely to change how they measure success. Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of companies extensively using AI have changed how they measure performance, and usually monitor a different set of KPIs. Two-thirds of respondents with new KPIs also see improvements in team-level collaboration.

Of companies that use AI to seek out new ways to create value (instead of simply improving existing processes), the majority (59 percent) said AI helped them defend against competitors, and grab opportunities in adjacent industries. These companies, the report said, are also a lot more likely (2.7 times more) to attribute this success to the deployment of AI.

“Most companies still have a long way to go to generate substantial financial benefits with AI,” said Sam Ransbotham, a professor at Boston College and report author. “Those who do obtain significant financial benefits often have learned how to culturally benefit from AI and how to use AI to glean financial rewards. Our research suggests that these are connected, not separate, activities.”