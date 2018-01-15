AI being used to help emergency medical patients

Artificial intelligence could soon play a large role in aiding medical professionals dispatch emergency services to patients worldwide.

Dispatchers in Copenhagen, Denmark have been working alongside an AI named Corti since 2016. Corti is able to understand both the words used in distress calls as well as the sounds taking place in the background and the AI uses this information to provide emergency personnel with the necessary questions for a more accurate diagnosis.

The AI also helps out by reminding dispatchers to obtain crucial information such as the address of the incident and it can even ensure that the ambulance en route is travelling to the correct destination.

However, Corti's ability to detect background clues is extremely valuable to medical personnel. For example, the AI was able to infer that a patient that had fallen off a roof had suffered a broken back based on a faint rattling it heard that resembled a patient attempting to breathe though their heart was stopped. At the time, Corti was still in training mode and was unable to provide the dispatcher with this information but in the future these minor details could be used to help save lives.

The AI was created by a Dutch startup with the same name that is currently working on developing its technology further. In the same way that other machine learning platforms are able to improve over time, so is Corti and as it obtains more information, it will be able to diagnose patients more accurately.

The startup will likely announce its plans to bring Corti to the US and other countries soon.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock