AI can be a weapon against cancer, PM says

Artificial intelligence can be used to improve our lives on many different levels, but healthcare is probably among the most important ones. Despite progress in cancer detection and treatment, thousands of people still die every year to the vicious disease, something that AI could very well change.

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to hold a speech in Macclesfield, the BBC says, and in that speech she will emphasise the importance of AI in the battle against cancer.

Speaking in Macclesfield, Mrs May will say: "Late diagnosis of otherwise treatable illnesses is one of the biggest causes of avoidable deaths. And the development of smart technologies to analyse great quantities of data quickly and with a higher degree of accuracy than is possible by human beings opens up a whole new field of medical research."

The by-product of this new technology and its use to fight cancer is the fact that it will create lots of high skill job positions.

However, it's not that easy. There needs to be proper infrastructure set up, and to make sure there is a genuine distinction between hype and reality. Also, patient data needs to be handled with extra care, also something that needs to be paid close attention to.

Mrs May will also use her speech to announce a new target to ensure that five more years of people's lives will be healthy, independent and active by 2035, the BBC concluded.

