AI can improve the workplace, but needs to be introduced correctly

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve the workplace, but only if its introduction is carefully managed.

This is according to new research from Ricoh Europe, based on a poll of 3,000 European workers. The report says most workers are happy to have their work enhanced by AI, but expect the appropriate training and upskilling.

More than two thirds (69 per cent) of European workers believe the best companies invest in digital technologies that upskill their staff, while six in ten (60 per cent) trust their employer to make such investments.

At the same time, the majority of respondents said their employers don’t have a strategy in place that would allow their business to integrate AI and similar technologies.

“The need for human-based work won’t disappear. Employers must understand that technology is not a silver bullet to profitability. A fruitful relationship between humans and machines can only be truly successful if workers are part of the journey and involved in new ways of working from the off,” said David Mills, CEO, Ricoh Europe.

Generally, employees are not afraid of the introduction of AI and robots to the workplace and don’t see them as a direct threat to their jobs.