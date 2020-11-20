AI could be the next big defence against cybercrime

The future of corporate cybersecurity seems to lie in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, a new report from global IT company Wipro suggests.

According to Wipro’s annual State of Cybersecurity Report (SOCR), almost half (49 percent) of all cybersecurity-related patents filed in the last four years have centered on AI and ML application.

Almost half of the 200 organizations that participated in the report also said they are expanding cognitive detection capabilities to tackle unknown attacks in their Security Operations Centers (SOC).

From a global perspective, one of the main threats for organizations in the private sector seems to be potential espionage attacks from nation-states. Almost all (86 percent) cyberattacks that came from state-sponsored actors fall under the espionage category and almost half (46 percent) of those attacks targeted the private sector.

IT security teams are also stretched too thin, as emphasized by the pandemic. Too many endpoints, complex and cumbersome infrastructure and employees that choose convenience over security all contribute to the problem.

Security experts are hoping that, with AI and ML, they will at least be able to better differentiate between false positives and actual red flags, and be able to delegate repetitive tasks to software, while freeing up time for more important tasks.