AI could be your next great recruitment tool

As the gig economy grows, and remote workers become the norm, finding and hiring the right candidates becomes an infinitely more complex task, new research has claimed.

With a global talent pool to choose from, and rising competition among potential workers, recruiters and HR departments will need all the help they can get to get the job done.

To make it happen, many are turning towards Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is according to a new report from Ceridian HCM Holding. Polling 2,000 senior leaders globally, the company found that an average of 42 percent of executives already uses these tools for recruiting and talent management. A further 46 percent plan on using it in the future.

“AI has become a very powerful tool for recruiters globally, as it allows employers to make more accurate, efficient, and fair talent decisions, which is especially important now given that competition for talent and the need to make quick hiring decisions has never been higher,” said Steve Knox, VP of Global Talent Acquisition, Ceridian.

Most organizations will look to hire additional staff within the next 12 months, with more than a third (35 percent) opting for freelancers. The report has found that most businesses are looking to quickly respond to an increasing demand for services. In many cases (63 percent globally), they’ll look to hire people outside their country. Furthermore, almost two-thirds (62 percent) believe freelancers will “substantially” replace full-time employees within the next five years.