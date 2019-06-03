AI is "vital" to the future of cybersecurity

Most small and medium-sized enterprises see artificial intelligence (AI) as 'fundamental' to the future of cybersecurity. This is according to a new report by Senseon, which analysed the state of cybersecurity among today's SMEs.

Despite seeing AI in a positive light, the majority of organisations have been 'slow' to implement these solutions, it was said.

The biggest problem seems to be funding and ROI. Cybersecurity pros are claiming their budgets are too tight for comfort, and would love some extra greens to acquire state-of-the-art, modern solutions. AI-powered cybersecurity is just too expensive at the moment, it seems. At the same time, ROI also seems to be a pain in the neck, as uncertainty over the ROI of current solutions grows.

Still, businesses will be adding AI solutions to their arsenal, sooner or later. Two thirds will do it within five years, and six in ten ‘in the immediate future’. They expect it to improve their cybersecurity posture, as well as the efficiency of their everyday activities.

“There is a common misconception that an increased number of security tools equals better protection,” commented David Atkinson, CEO and founder of Senseon.

“With almost 25 per cent of SMEs having between 11 and 20 different tools in their security stack, and the survey indicating that security professionals within these businesses are struggling with workload, it’s no surprise that SMEs are becoming an increasingly common target for hackers. Issues within SMEs surrounding security are centred around stringent budgets, and frantic adoption of more and more tools is likely resulting in needless costs for the businesses.”

