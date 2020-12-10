AI set to replace cybersecurity professionals within a decade

If you work in cybersecurity, chances are your current job will be performed by AI within a decade, according to a new report from Trend Micro.

The company polled 500 IT directors, managers, CIOs and CTOs about what they believe cybersecurity will look like in 2030, and more than four in ten (41 percent) are confident AI will completely replace them within the next ten years.

Less than one in ten (nine percent), meanwhile, were confident they will still be working in cybersecurity by that time, and a third (32 percent) believe technology will eventually automate all cybersecurity, leaving little to no need for human intervention.

It's also likely that cybercriminals will begin to utilize AI to increase the effectiveness of attacks. Almost one fifth (19 percent) believe hackers using AI to enhance their arsenal will become commonplace by 2025.

According to Bharat Mistry, Technical Director at Trend Micro, there is no need for cybersecurity professionals to fear the emergence of AI, because there will always be demand for humans in the industry.

“We need to be realistic about the future. While AI is a useful tool in helping us to defend against threats, its value can only be harnessed in combination with human expertise,” Mistry said.

“We shouldn’t worry about jobs becoming obsolete. The profession will certainly adapt and evolve in new ways. In the meantime, AI and automation can help us to alleviate the problems caused by critical skills shortages.”