AI successfully predicts the results of the US presidential election

The MogIA artificial intelligence (AI) platform has successfully predicted its fourth US election in a row, paving the way for the potential of this new technology in the future.

This election in particular tested the system's ability to predict the results of a presidential race as its prediction was the opposite of what many pre-election polls indicated, leading some to believe that it would lose its streak of successful predictions.

MogIa makes its predictions by utilising 20 million data points from a number of online services including Google, Twitter and YouTube. It then analyses the data it collects related to public engagement from social media posts before making a decision as to who will win.

Sanjiv Rai, the founder of the Indian startup Genic.ai that developed MogIA, explained how the system operates: “While most algorithms suffer from programmers' /developers' biases, MogIA aims at learning from her environment, developing her own rules at the policy layer and developing expert systems without discarding any data.”

MogIA's successful prediction of this year's US presidential election has generated further interest as to what role AI will play in the future. As its ability to predict has been tested on key decisions, the technology could also be implemented by businesses that wish to gain additional foresight regarding how their decisions or even their product launches will play out.

The potential for AI in business is huge and the technology will likely be adopted by even more businesses going forward. Currently a number of businesses have already begun to use it to improve their customer experiences and to increase the level of personalisation that they can offer consumers. Professor Stephen Hawking recently spoke at the opening of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence at the University of Cambridge. During his speech, Hawking highlighted how AI could be used to benefit mankind, saying: “The potential benefits of creating intelligence are huge. We cannot predict what we might achieve when our own minds are amplified by AI.

“Every aspect of our lives will be transformed. In short, success in creating AI could be the biggest event in the history of our civilisation.”

