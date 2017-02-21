AI to propel the Open Economy, claims Samsung

Artificial Intelligence is the technology propelling the Open Economy forward, a new report by Samsung says. The Open Economy is the company’s nickname for a new business model that is based on high levels of collaboration, while maintaining industry-level security and data protection.

Artificial Intelligence will the technology at the forefront of this transformation, Samsung’s report, “The Open Economy”, says. By using large streams of real-time data from various sources, business AIs will be able to precisely identify future opportunities and challenges, before any human could have anticipated them. This technology will enable businesses to make significant changes in the way they plan for the future.

It is thus no surprise to see that technology giants are the companies that invest most heavily in the technology. According to the report, Google, Facebook, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft have formed a strong alliance that will build AI systems capable of operating across any platform or operating system. Samsung, as well, is ‘investing substantially’. “We are looking at a future in which companies will indulge in digital Darwinism, using IoT, AI and machine learning to rapidly evolve in a way we’ve never seen before,” commented Brian Solis, founder of digital disruption consultancy, the Altimeter Group.

“Many unknowns remain as companies start to realise their visions of more productive futures,” Samsung’s report claims.

“Machine learning and AI technologies present enormous opportunity, but also levels of risk that have not yet been fully quantified. That makes simultaneous investments in secure platforms that open borders to new technologies even more critical.”

Image Credit: John Williams RUS / Shutterstock