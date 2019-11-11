AI usage set to increase across UK business

Despite scepticism over the cost-effectiveness of new technologies, and the worries surrounding the potential difficulty of their installation, many companies in the UK are deciding to use emerging tech such as artificial intelligence (AI).

This is according to a new report by Genesys, which claims almost two thirds (60 per cent) of UK firms are either using AI already, or planning to do so within a year from now.

More than a third (37 per cent) are already using such tech to drive business objectives, increase efficiency and cut costs, while 42 per cent expect to see a positive impact within 12 months.

But scepticism and worry remain. A significant portion of UK employers believe implementation will be too complex, and a quarter has its doubts whether or not the tech is over-hyped.

Some worry about the cost of implementation, and others worry about spending too much time training employees on how to use the new tech.

“It’s not surprising that the majority of UK employers recognise the value in AI,” says Mark Armstrong, vice president for UK and Ireland at Genesys. “The most successful AI deployments will combine the best data, technologies and people. Forward thinking businesses will understand this intelligent technology will have the most impact when it is used to automate repetitive tasks and complements the skills of workers to make their jobs easier and more fulfilling.”