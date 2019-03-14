AI use skyrocketing in UK

GDPR is a great catalyst for better data management among businesses, but a new report from Adobe suggests that businesses would have done it – with or without GDPR.

The newest report is based on a poll of 13,000 professionals, mostly marketers, creatives and IT professionals, from all over the world, says businesses want more control, and more transparency, with their data.

Almost two thirds have made it a priority to improve their data harvesting capabilities, and to make sure they can gather all the data into a single platform.

The report identifies two main advantages of better data management – one is the elimination of data silos which is, in itself, a huge step forward. The other one stems from the first one, and that is an improvement on customer relations.

Building better customer relations is of major importance to businesses this year, and they’re doing much more than just improving their data harvesting techniques to make it happen.

They’re also investing heavily in AI, with the report saying that more than a third of businesses use AI to better serve customers, up 50 per cent from the year before.

Of the surveyed respondents, 44 per cent of ad agencies said relying on siloed data is a major roadblock. More than a fifth (28 per cent) of marketers are ‘kept up at night’ thinking about personalising customer experience without violating consumer privacy.

Almost nine in ten businesses agree with GDPR and think it has had a positive impact on their business.

“This year’s research shows us that brands truly appreciate the importance of control when it comes to managing data, not just to operate more responsibly, but also to differentiate themselves and get closer to customers,” says John Watton, senior marketing director from Adobe.

“There is enormous potential in advanced segmentation methods and technologies like AI, which help companies connect with people at the individual level in real-time, but it takes a robust data foundation supporting these systems for them to add real value. Marketers and IT teams alike understand this and are taking on a more unified approach to data to make the most of their technology investment.”

Image Credit: Georgejmclittle / Shutterstock