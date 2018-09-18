AI will make work "more human"

Companies that invest in robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) are making their workplace more ‘human’.

This is according to a new ‘major study’ conducted by Goldsmiths, University of London and enterprise software provider Automation Anywhere, which found that ‘counterintuitively’, automation tech is ‘amplifying the human experience, strengthening the link between employee learning, growth and engagement, and organisational performance’.

Workers are more engaged in these environments, augmentation improves the wellbeing of their team, and frees the workers from repetitive work, the study found.

The latter seems to be key as to why people are happier at work. This is particularly true in the UK, where 64 per cent of respondents cited augmentation key to greater wellbeing of the employees.

But the report also says that this happiness doesn’t ‘happen by itself’. Organisations need to make a conscious decision to use it for that purpose.

“Digital technology’s nascent autonomy promises an evolutionary leap in our capacity to grow as human beings,” said Dr. Chris Brauer, Director of Innovation in the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) at Goldsmiths, University of London.

"While the hyped potential of AI generates endless headlines, technologies such as RPA are quietly being rolled out in many of the most productive companies around the world – humans and bots are already working alongside each other across the globe and in every sector. Where businesses are getting it right, the best of our human capabilities are being augmented by technology to create innovation before unimagined. But in these early days, not everyone is getting it right.”

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock