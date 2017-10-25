AI set to reshape the workplace

If you want to create a workplace where people would enjoy coming to every day and working, you better start preparing now. And that preparation means relying heavily on new technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and new working practices such as flexible and remote working.

This is according to a new report by Fujitsu, which says AI is currently one of the key drivers of change in the workplace, and will remain so by 2025. Many of today's work practices will become obsolete, and things like remote and flexible working, as well as continuing connectivity, will become commonplace.

“In order to cater to the needs of today’s multi-generational workforce, each with its diverse needs and expectations, it is important for businesses of all sizes to plan right now and invest in their future workplace strategy. This is a crucial step to remain relevant whilst retaining employees and providing a consistent digital user experience both for employees and the enterprise as a whole,“ commented Ramanan Ramakrishna, head of service innovation and portfolio at Fujitsu EMEIA.

“With more technologies such as AI being readied for prime time, we are starting to see the emergence of a more personalised user experience which dynamically adapts to recognise context, location and preferences. These technologies, when coupled with virtual agents, voice control and wearables, are now leading to a more seamless, immersive and collaborative experience. If enterprises are to keep pace and create an adaptive framework for the workplace of the future, they will need to develop a vision of the critical roles and skills they will need in the medium- to long-term range in order to effectively plan and lay the foundations for everything from the implementation of office space and infrastructure, to the technical skills they will need to build and support a workforce that will be reshaped by AI.”

The Workplace 2025 whitepaper, commissioned by Fujitsu and produced by Pierre Audoin Consultants, is available online here.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock