AIOps could unlock major new opportunities for businesses

Businesses that adopt AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) see the performance and reliability of their apps improve, experience fewer cybersecurity incidents, and reduce the time spent on administrative tasks.

This is according to a new report from Google Cloud, which claims AIOps adoption is set to skyrocket. Businesses reluctant to adopt AIOps risk minimizing the efficacy of their cloud investment and falling behind their more efficient competitors, the report suggests.

Published in cooperation with Forrester Research, the paper argues that adding AIOps into the mix results in fewer support tickets and allows businesses to move their employees from manual ops to higher-impact projects.

Businesses that adopt AIOps practices can also expect better customer experience, better brand positioning, and improved employee experience to top it off. Today, almost all businesses (91 percent) have implemented AIOps to address at least one cloud operations issue.

The market is poised for significant growth in the years to come, analysis from Allied Market Research suggests. The firm's newest paper claims that the global AIOps market generated $26.33 billion in 2020, and estimates it will make $644.96 billion by 2030, representing a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.90 percent.