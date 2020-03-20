Alibaba Cloud offers AI-based solutions to help combat coronavirus

Alibaba’s data intelligence arm, Alibaba Cloud, has announced it will provide medical workers around the globe with advanced cloud-based apps to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the company, these “cloud-native anti-coronavirus” solutions were created by experts, scientists and researchers from Alibaba DAMO Academy, as well as the technical team at DingTalk, the firm's enterprise communication and collaboration platform.

DingTalk’s International Medical Expert Communication Platform will provide medical workers with free communication, allowing them to directly contact doctors from medical institutions with vast experience combating coronavirus.

The tool offers video conferencing and real-time AI translation into 11 languages: Arabic, Bahasa, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Another tool, the Epidemic Prediction Solution, models epidemic characteristics of the disease in different geographies, estimating the scale, peak and duration of the epidemic.

The CT Image Analytics Solution, meanwhile, aims to “significantly improve” testing accuracy, while the company's genome sequencing tool handles protein analysis and diagnostic reporting. It can complete coronavirus diagnoses within 14 hours, the company claims.

According to Alibaba, these solutions require “extremely scalable supercomputing power”, for which reason it has also donated its Elastic High-Performance Computing Solution for Life Sciences, a cloud-native high-performance computing cluster solution.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. So far, more than 240,000 have been infected and more than 10,000 have died.

Latest reports indicate the virus is slowing down in China, with Europe becoming the focal point.