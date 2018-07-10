Alibaba Cloud readies BT partnership

Alibaba and BT Group are set to form a significant cloud services partnership.

According to report, the deal will help Alibaba to challenge Amazon’s cloud dominance Europe, as the Chinese firm has already signed similar deals with other European telcos.

The talks are still ongoing, so both sides are keeping quiet on the matter for now, but BT Group will, if other agreements have taught us anything, be able to offer its clients better cloud and big data services to its clients, while cutting costs in the process.

The Alibaba / Vodafone partnership kicked off in 2016, when the Chinese opened up their first European data centre in Frankfurt. This allowed Vodafone to re-sell Alibaba Cloud services, including data storage and analytics.

Soon after, Alibaba made a similar deal with Bollore SA in France, offering cloud computing, big data and AI to the local market.

BT Global Services works with Amazon, Microsoft and Cisco, according to Bloomberg. Spain’s Telefonica has a deal with Amazon, as well, while Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems work with Huawei and Cisco.

This seems to be a coordinated action by the Chinese giant, as the company looks to strengthen its position in Europe a bit more. This, according to media reports, is due to the fact that Donald Trump has made life in the US more difficult for Chinese companies.

