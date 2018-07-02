Alibaba Cloud reveals new EMEA partner program in latest EU expansion

The cloud computing arm of the Alibaba Group, Alibaba Cloud has launched a new EMEA Ecosystem Partner Program to help strengthen collaboration between the firm's customers and partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Program will focus on four key areas: the development of digital transformation in targeted vertical industries, supporting talent development, advancing technology innovation and enhancing marketplaces.

Intel, Accenture, Hashicorp, Ecritel, Altran, Micropole and Linkbynet are just some of the leading industry players that will be among the initial participants in the EMEA Ecosystem Partner Program. Additionally, the world's biggest startup campus, Station F has incorporated the program in its exclusive Perks for their 1,000 startups.

General Manager of Alibaba Cloud EMEA, Yeming Wang offered further details on the company's new partner program, saying:

“Our goal in EMEA is to bring powerful and elastic cloud services to our customers and create a well-connected, comprehensive ecosystem with our partners to accelerate cloud technology development in the regional cloud industry. As a global cloud industry leader, Alibaba Cloud brings to EMEA cutting-edge cloud technologies and experience and expertise to drive innovations across various verticals. We aim to empower our customers as they undergo their own digital transformation which will greatly improve their business efficiency and ability to provide a positive experience for their customers.”

The Program was announced at the Ecosystem Summit EMEA 2018 hosted by Alibaba Cloud at Station F in Paris. The one-day summit brought together almost 400 representatives from private enterprises, public institutions, technology developers, channel partners and startups.

Image Credit Alibaba Group