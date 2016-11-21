Alibaba Cloud's first European datacentre will be in Frankfurt

Alibaba Cloud, the Alibaba Group subsidiary with a focus on cloud computing, has today announced its first European datacentre. To be located in Frankfurt, Germany, the datacentre became a reality after an agreement with Vodafone Germany to co-locate the centre at Vodafone’s facilities in the city. The Chinese company said this new offering will provide both its European and global customers storage and processing services, enterprise-level middleware and cloud services.

Besides the offerings, Alibaba Cloud will also have dedicated customer support teams in Europe. “Alibaba Cloud chose Germany as the home for our first data centre in Europe, for its highly developed technology infrastructure and location in the heart of Europe, to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards in data security, and to reinforce our global expansion strategy,” said Ethan Yu, Vice President of Alibaba Group and General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Global.

“Vodafone has fantastic brand recognition in Germany and experienced professional and technical support,” Mr Yu added.

Vodafone’s Director of Cloud and Hosting Services, Greg Hyttenrauch did not try to hide his pleasure with the deal, saying Alibaba Cloud’s decision to work with Vodafone is a recognition of the ‘quality of services we are able to bring to our cloud and hosting customers both here and around the world’.

Image source: Shutterstock/Scanrail1